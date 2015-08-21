Corn, soybean crops in Minnesota showing robust potential-tour

ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug 20 (Reuters) - Corn and soybean crops in Minnesota were both showing potential that topped historical averages and last year’s harvest, according to results from the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour released on Thursday.

Average corn yields were pegged at 190.87 bushels per acre. A year ago, scouts on the tour calculated the average Minnesota corn yield at 170.76 bushels per acre. The tour’s three-year average is 169.35 bushels per acre.

Soybean pod counts in a 3-by-3 foot area were calculated at a statewide average of 1,119.22. That compares with average Minnesota pod counts of 1,031.54 in 2014 and the tour’s three-year average of 945.10.

Scouts surveyed 205 corn fields and 183 soybean fields in Minnesota.

The U.S. Agriculture Department has estimated that Minnesota corn yields will average 184 bushels per acre. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Ken Wills)