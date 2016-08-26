FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pro Farmer projects record-large U.S. corn, soybean crops
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 26, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Pro Farmer projects record-large U.S. corn, soybean crops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Pro Farmer, a farm advisory service, on Friday predicted that U.S. average corn yields in 2016 will be 170.2 bushels per acre, or enough to produce a record-large 14.728 billion-bushel crop.

The figures compare with the U.S. Agriculture Department's latest forecast of 15.153 billion bushels on a yield of 175.1 bushels per acre.

Soybean production was seen at a record 4.093 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 49.3 bushels per acre, Pro Farmer said. USDA earlier this month pegged the soybean harvest at 4.060 billion bushels and yield at 48.9 bushels per acre.

Pro Farmer released its estimates following its annual four-day crop tour, which surveyed corn and soybean fields in the top seven U.S. crop states. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.