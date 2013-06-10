Summer outlook hints at big U.S. corn and soy production-CWG

* No signs of harsh weather this summer

* Crops seen producing normal to above normal yields

* Corn and soybean planting pace remains slow

By Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Forecasts for the summer months indicate the potential for normal to above normal yields for corn and soybeans in the United States, the world’s top food exporter, despite the late start for each crop, a senior agriculture meteorologist said on Monday

Joe Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group (CWG) told the Reuters Global Ag Forum that although the cool, wet spring delayed plantings, crops should quickly catch up during June. And there are no indications of harsh weather for the balance of the summer that would harm crops, he said.

“At this point, we are pretty optimistic for the season. Not perfect but overall trending even better than initially anticipated for the U.S.,” Widenor said.

The latest planting pace in the United States since the mid-1990s has some forecasting 2.0 million or more fewer corn acres (0.8 million hectares) than had been expected early in the spring and 1.0 million or more increased soybean acres.

“Corn acres could end up down as much as 3 million acres but that would probably be worst-case given the bit of a break over the weekend in some of those spots. For yields, we are thinking at or above trend at this point for both corn, soybeans,” Widenor said.

The acreage shift, though trimming total corn production potential, should not keep the U.S. from producing a record or near record large corn crop if current weather forecasts are accurate. USDA had forecast in March U.S. corn acreage at 97.3 million - the most since the 1930s. And soybean acreage at 77.1 million, nearly identical to soy sowings last year.

“We only show notable stress potential through August for the Plains, in Nebraska and Kansas,” Widenor said.

“Our outlook does not yet extend out to harvest so we’ll need to watch that, but we don’t see any major concerns for either corn pollination or soybean pod development in most of the Midwest,” he said.

Widenor said for the near term that occasional rain showers over the next two weeks would cause some delays in seeding the final stages of corn and soybeans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its latest U.S. corn and soybean planting progress late Monday.

So far, planting is the slowest in 17 years. But a break in the rains last week should have helped farmers catch up a little. This is a big switch from a year ago when plantings went in at record fast pace amid dryness and heat.

In contrast to last spring, growing degree days (GDDs) this year, a measure of heat units necessary to produce a good crop, have been lagging this year.

“GDDs are definitely behind normal due to the cool spring but should start to make at least some catch-up during the balance of June if our current forecast verifies,” Widenor said.