UPDATE 1-U.S. agency queries energy firms ahead of export rulings

By Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has asked energy companies to fill out a one-page questionnaire about their plans to export oil, in a first step toward resolving some two dozen pending requests to ship lightly processed crude overseas, sources said.

The U.S. Commerce Department sent the survey around this summer to help it decide whether to further ease the four-decade old ban on crude exports, according to the five industry and legal sources.

In August, the Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) sent nine questions to companies that had requested rulings on whether they could export an ultra-light oil called condensate, people who had seen the questionnaire told Reuters. Those requests have been “held without action” since July, effectively removing any time frame for a decision, Reuters has reported.

The survey included basic questions about the type of oil used for feedstock, the distillation process required to transform it from raw crude into oil products, and the specific characteristics of the output, they said.

“It’s an attempt to get the same information from everyone so they are operating on the same basis,” said one source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the applications are private. “It goes to how the (petroleum) products are produced and what products result.”

The document arrived more than a month after Pioneer Natural Resources and Enterprise Product Partners confirmed that the BIS said they could export condensate overseas after it had been lightly processed.

That news created a storm of confusion and generated questions from Washington to Houston, putting the BIS under scrutiny as speculation rose that the administration was changing the ban on crude exports. As the office dealt with the uproar over condensate, it was also tied up with work on new sanctions on Russia’s oil sector, sources said.

Amid a six-year U.S. drilling boom expected to soon make the country the world’s top oil producer, energy companies are urging Congress and the Obama administration to repeal the ban imposed in response to the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s. Few expect that to happen soon, but many hope it may be relaxed in part.

The questionnaire first asks for details including source, location, and API gravity, a measure of the oil’s thickness that is a key variable for setting its price. The second question is about what kind of processing or distillation is being done, according to the sources.

It also probes what comes out of the distillation tower and how the product will be used abroad. Finally, the survey asks whether the company has ever sold condensate or crude overseas.

CONDENSATE WORKSHOP

Many of those companies quickly returned the forms but have had no further response from the BIS since August, an industry source said. Only oil trader Trafigura has publicly confirmed it has a request pending.

“Everybody in the government is looking over their (BIS’) shoulder. They are being reasonably cautious but the clock will tell me whether it is more about due diligence on their part or political pressures,” to slow the process down, the source said.

Energy experts in the Obama administration are turning their attention to resolving lingering questions about condensates, which fall into a gray area under US regulations.

The Energy Information Administration, the independent statistics branch of the Department of Energy, on Sept. 26 held a closed-door “Condensate Workshop” with officials from multiple agencies and outside energy experts, one of its initial efforts to define exactly what the ultralight oil constitutes.

To date, the EIA has not provided comprehensive data on condensate. It has never counted stabilizers, a type of oilfield equipment that some producers use to process condensate, as a type of refining, meaning it may have failed to account for how much of petroleum companies are hoping to treat for export.

“The focus of the EIA meeting was to try to understand the commercial parameters so they can capture (condensates) correctly in their reports,” a source said.

Two participants in the meeting said it was likely that the Department of Commerce would not rule on any of the applications until a broader policy on condensates is determined. (Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Alden Bentley)