U.S. tells 'some' companies they can export treated condensate
December 30, 2014 / 7:42 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. tells 'some' companies they can export treated condensate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce said it gave “some” oil companies on Tuesday permission to export a lightly processed crude oil, taking the first action in several months on applications from about 20 energy companies eager to ship the fuel abroad.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), an office of the Commerce Department, did not say how many so-called commodity classifications it issued. The bureau communicates on the rulings in private letters, which are not open to the public.

Previously the BIS issued permission to export the condensate to Pioneer Natural Resources and Enterprise Products Partners in 2014 and to Peaker Energy in 2013. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)

