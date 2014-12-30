U.S. issues first guidance on what petroleum can be exported

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Obama administration released on Tuesday a long-awaited explanation of what petroleum is allowed to be shipped under the contentious 40-year ban on exports of most domestic crude.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) released the guidance in the first effort by the administration to clarify an issue that has caused confusion and consternation in energy markets for more than a year. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Bill Trott)