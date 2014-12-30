U.S. to issue first guidance on what petroleum can be exported - source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration will release as soon Tuesday a long-awaited explanation of what petroleum is allowed to be shipped under the contentious 40-year ban on exports of most domestic crude, a government source said.

The Bureau of Industry and Security will release guidance on what kinds of oil energy companies can export, in the first effort by the administration to bring light to an issue that has caused confusion and consternation in energy markets for more than a year.

Uncertainty about what kind of petroleum can be shipped abroad has frustrated oil market players since BIS, an office of the Commerce Department, quietly gave permission in 2013 to a small company, Peaker Energy, to export minimally-processed light oil called condensate.

The BIS document of frequently asked questions, or FAQ, has been in the works for nearly a year. Last spring BIS gave two other companies, Pioneer Natural Resources and Enterprise Products Partners, permission via private letters to export treated condensate.

The private nature of the communications between the government and the three energy companies left a wide range of other drillers in the dark about investing in expensive infrastructure to process condensate.

As the drilling boom of the past six years leads to a build up of light oil in Texas and Louisiana, which many refiners find difficult to process, pressure has grown on the Obama administration to relax the export ban that Congress passed after the 1970s Arab oil embargo led to fears of energy shortages.

Several lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and Senate have said unless energy companies can export oil to Asia and Europe, the drilling boom will eventually choke on its own output.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, who will head her chamber’s energy committee starting next month, has also been pushing administration officials to relax the ban. If the administration does not take action she plans to introduce legislation, though any bill would face an uncertain future do to worries about costs to refiners and lawmakers concerned about getting blamed for any rise in gasoline prices.