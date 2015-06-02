U.S. House energy chairman supports lifting oil export ban

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Fred Upton, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives’ energy panel, on Tuesday said he favors lifting the 40-year-old U.S. oil export ban.

“Oil exports can be a win for the American people and a win for our allies,” Upton said. His backing could boost support for a bill in the House to overturn the trade restriction Congress enacted in the 1970s after the Arab oil embargo. The measure currently has 40 co-sponsors. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Emily Stephenson)