(Updates with table of all sales and background)
NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Energy Department
said on Thursday that it had awarded 10 million barrels of sour
crude oil to BP Plc, Valero Marketing and Supply Co
, among others, from the strategic petroleum reserve.
BP was awarded 5.4 million barrels of oil priced at $278
million, according to a successful offers report on its website.
BP took all deliveries by vessel.
Valero was awarded 1.6 million barrels priced at $83 million
for delivery by pipeline.
Last month, the Energy Department issued a notice to sell
the crude from Bryan Mound and Big Hill in Texas, and West
Hackberry in Louisiana. Revenues from the SPR will be deposited
into the U.S. Treasury general fund.
The deliveries will be scheduled to take place in May and
June, with early deliveries in April accommodated to the maximum
extent possible, the SPR had earlier said.
(Volumes in thousands of barrels)
Company Delivery by Delivery by Price
pipe vessel
Atlantic 700 - $36,073,400
Trading &
Marketing Inc.
BP Oil Supply - 3,000 $155,085,000
BP Oil Supply - 1,000 $51,496,000
BP Oil Supply - 1,400 $71,862,000
Marathon 200 - $10,462,000
Petroleum Co
Marathon 200 - $10,412,000
Petroleum Co
Marathon 200 - $10,382,000
Petroleum Co
Marathon 200 - $10,282,000
Petroleum Co
PetroChina - 550 $28,798,000
International
America Inc
Phillips 66 Co 200 - $10,315,500
Shell Trading 500 - $25,846,000
US Co
Shell Trading - 250 $12,900,500
US Co
Valero 800 - $41,672,000
Marketing and
Supply Co
Valero 800 - $41,552,000
Marketing and
Supply Co
Total 3,800 6,200 $517,138,400
(Reporting by Liz Hampton and Catherine Ngai; Editing by Andrew
Hay)