US oil imports in July down from year ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil imports fell in July, dropping 670,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude imports averaged 8.606 million barrels per day in July, the fifth consecutive monthly decline. U.S. oil demand also unexpectedly dropped in July, down 0.9 percent from a year ago. Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier in July, exporting 2.476 million bpd, up 299,000 bpd from a year earlier. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the United States during the month, exporting 1.458 million bpd, up 151,000 bpd from last year. Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day) Country Jul-12 Jun-12 YTD 2012 Jul-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,476 2,460 2,453 2,177 2,162 SAUDI ARABIA 1,458 1,456 1,452 1,307 1,155 VENEZUELA 999 750 845 877 925 MEXICO 960 862 955 1,119 1,112 COLOMBIA 376 491 423 398 361 NIGERIA 361 471 395 810 865 IRAQ 352 649 446 596 457 KUWAIT 304 249 324 222 167 ANGOLA 278 346 265 394 330 BRAZIL 219 243 258 310 237 ECUADOR 164 236 185 172 198 RUSSIA 126 252 120 188 233 LIBYA 110 93 61 0 16 ALGERIA 76 127 125 184 224 AZERBAIJAN 66 0 30 34 42 Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day) Country Jul-12 Jun-12 YTD 2012 Jul-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,973 3,051 2,994 2,691 2,771 SAUDI ARABIA 1,466 1,456 1,457 1,326 1,162 VENEZUELA 1,046 788 895 954 1,021 MEXICO 1,007 915 1,017 1,197 1,229 RUSSIA 491 655 468 564 619 COLOMBIA 397 515 457 418 394 NIGERIA 372 515 433 884 918 IRAQ 352 649 446 596 457 KUWAIT 304 250 325 228 168 ANGOLA 285 378 278 407 340 BRAZIL 257 297 281 330 250 ALGERIA 213 236 266 354 426 ECUADOR 176 236 189 172 198 NETHERLANDS 137 151 119 80 119 UNITED KINGDOM 131 205 166 175 175 * The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S. territories.