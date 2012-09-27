FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US oil imports in July down from year ago
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

US oil imports in July down from year ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil imports fell
in July, dropping 670,000 barrels per day from a year earlier,
the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
    Crude imports averaged 8.606 million barrels per day in
July, the fifth consecutive monthly decline.
    U.S. oil demand also unexpectedly dropped in July, down 0.9
percent from a year ago. 
    Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier
in July, exporting 2.476 million bpd, up 299,000 bpd from a year
earlier.
    Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the
United States during the month, exporting 1.458 million bpd, up
151,000 bpd from last year.
  
  Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day)  
 Country       Jul-12  Jun-12  YTD 2012  Jul-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA        2,476   2,460   2,453     2,177   2,162
 SAUDI ARABIA  1,458   1,456   1,452     1,307   1,155
 VENEZUELA     999     750     845       877     925
 MEXICO        960     862     955       1,119   1,112
 COLOMBIA      376     491     423       398     361
 NIGERIA       361     471     395       810     865
 IRAQ          352     649     446       596     457
 KUWAIT        304     249     324       222     167
 ANGOLA        278     346     265       394     330
 BRAZIL        219     243     258       310     237
 ECUADOR       164     236     185       172     198
 RUSSIA        126     252     120       188     233
 LIBYA         110     93      61        0       16
 ALGERIA       76      127     125       184     224
 AZERBAIJAN    66      0       30        34      42
 
Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day)
 Country         Jul-12  Jun-12  YTD 2012  Jul-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA          2,973   3,051   2,994     2,691   2,771
 SAUDI ARABIA    1,466   1,456   1,457     1,326   1,162
 VENEZUELA       1,046   788     895       954     1,021
 MEXICO          1,007   915     1,017     1,197   1,229
 RUSSIA          491     655     468       564     619
 COLOMBIA        397     515     457       418     394
 NIGERIA         372     515     433       884     918
 IRAQ            352     649     446       596     457
 KUWAIT          304     250     325       228     168
 ANGOLA          285     378     278       407     340
 BRAZIL          257     297     281       330     250
 ALGERIA         213     236     266       354     426
 ECUADOR         176     236     189       172     198
 NETHERLANDS     137     151     119       80      119
 UNITED KINGDOM  131     205     166       175     175
 
* The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S.
territories.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.