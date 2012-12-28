US oil imports in Oct down from year ago-EIA

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil imports in October fell 816,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, hitting their lowest monthly level since January 2000, the Energy Information Administration said on Friday. Crude oil imports averaged 8.091 million bpd in October. Imports of crude oil dropped from year-earlier levels in nine of the first 10 months of the year. The dip in imports coincided with a slight decline in U.S. oil demand in October. Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier in October, exporting 2.222 million bpd, down 24,000 bpd from a year earlier. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the United States during the month, exporting 1.254 million bpd, up 134,000 bpd from a year earlier. Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day) Country Oct-12 Sep-12 YTD 2012 Oct-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,222 2,293 2,414 2,246 2,192 SAUDI ARABIA 1,254 1,291 1,393 1,120 1,174 MEXICO 1,005 1,040 970 1,084 1,112 VENEZUELA 928 1,002 879 862 890 IRAQ 593 461 473 490 474 NIGERIA 500 423 415 625 806 COLOMBIA 349 333 403 524 393 KUWAIT 277 306 315 276 176 ANGOLA 177 222 239 427 333 ECUADOR 122 218 181 173 216 RUSSIA 119 65 111 277 227 GABON 111 82 46 15 34 ALGERIA 100 79 125 64 191 EQUATORIAL GUINEA 49 96 44 0 23 LIBYA 46 60 66 0 11 Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day) Country Oct-12 Sep-12 YTD 2012 Oct-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,683 2,815 2,948 2,719 2,768 MEXICO 1,062 1,096 1,029 1,177 1,216 SAUDI ARABIA 1,257 1,291 1,396 1,120 1,180 VENEZUELA 951 1,035 926 906 977 NIGERIA 543 468 455 693 859 RUSSIA 552 562 476 687 620 IRAQ 593 461 473 490 474 COLOMBIA 376 357 434 578 426 ALGERIA 186 175 253 173 374 ANGOLA 183 237 252 439 345 BRAZIL 90 152 250 190 237 ECUADOR 122 218 184 178 218 VIRGIN ISLANDS 3 0 14 151 185 KUWAIT 287 310 317 278 177 UNITED KINGDOM 117 109 159 150 163