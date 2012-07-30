US oil imports in May down from year ago-EIA

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil imports fell slightly in May, dropping 79,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Monday. Crude imports averaged 8.909 million barrels per day in May, the third consecutive monthly decline. The drop coincided with a bigger-than-expected increase in May oil demand, with oil use up 1.87 percent from a year ago. Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier in May, exporting 2.378 million, up 372,000 bpd from a year earlier. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the United States during the month, exporting 1.465 million bpd, up 268,000 bpd from last year. Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries) (thousand barrels per day) Country May-12 Apr-12 YTD 2012 May-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,378 2,421 2,447 2,006 2,114 SAUDI ARABIA 1,465 1,587 1,450 1,197 1,122 MEXICO 956 953 972 1,154 1,108 VENEZUELA 821 835 832 895 917 IRAQ 675 395 426 407 410 KUWAIT 405 234 343 200 142 COLOMBIA 398 430 419 414 346 NIGERIA 371 424 387 808 883 ANGOLA 256 233 247 356 308 BRAZIL 197 215 269 260 213 ECUADOR 186 201 179 134 166 ALGERIA 143 104 134 263 253 RUSSIA 106 106 92 339 231 LIBYA 65 68 45 0 15 CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) 62 58 46 59 63 Total Imports of Petroleum (Top 15 Countries) (thousand barrels per day) Country May-12 Apr-12 YTD 2012 May-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 3,018 2,931 2,987 2,481 2,683 SAUDI ARABIA 1,471 1,589 1,455 1,203 1,127 MEXICO 996 1,002 1,039 1,286 1,234 VENEZUELA 861 904 885 999 1,017 IRAQ 675 395 426 407 410 RUSSIA 550 388 427 677 610 COLOMBIA 430 472 457 433 381 NIGERIA 428 483 429 854 934 KUWAIT 407 235 344 200 142 ALGERIA 303 259 283 400 466 ANGOLA 256 253 257 356 319 BRAZIL 215 237 283 282 225 ECUADOR 199 201 183 134 167 UNITED KINGDOM 143 204 166 233 178 NETHERLANDS 121 84 109 128 116 Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S. territories. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by M.D. Golan)