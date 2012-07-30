FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US oil imports in May down from year ago-EIA
#Energy
July 30, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

US oil imports in May down from year ago-EIA

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil imports fell
slightly in May, dropping 79,000 barrels per day from a year
earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Monday.
    Crude imports averaged 8.909 million barrels per day in May,
the third consecutive monthly decline.
    The drop coincided with a bigger-than-expected increase in
May oil demand, with oil use up 1.87 percent from a year ago.
    Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier
in May, exporting 2.378 million, up 372,000 bpd from a year
earlier.
    Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the
United States during the month, exporting 1.465 million bpd, up
268,000 bpd from last year.
  
              Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries)
                    (thousand barrels per day)
 Country              May-12  Apr-12  YTD 2012  May-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA               2,378   2,421   2,447     2,006   2,114
 SAUDI ARABIA         1,465   1,587   1,450     1,197   1,122
 MEXICO               956     953     972       1,154   1,108
 VENEZUELA            821     835     832       895     917
 IRAQ                 675     395     426       407     410
 KUWAIT               405     234     343       200     142
 COLOMBIA             398     430     419       414     346
 NIGERIA              371     424     387       808     883
 ANGOLA               256     233     247       356     308
 BRAZIL               197     215     269       260     213
 ECUADOR              186     201     179       134     166
 ALGERIA              143     104     134       263     253
 RUSSIA               106     106     92        339     231
 LIBYA                65      68      45        0       15
 CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE)  62      58      46        59      63
 
       Total Imports of Petroleum (Top 15 Countries) 
                 (thousand barrels per day)
 Country         May-12  Apr-12  YTD 2012  May-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA          3,018   2,931   2,987     2,481   2,683
 SAUDI ARABIA    1,471   1,589   1,455     1,203   1,127
 MEXICO          996     1,002   1,039     1,286   1,234
 VENEZUELA       861     904     885       999     1,017
 IRAQ            675     395     426       407     410
 RUSSIA          550     388     427       677     610
 COLOMBIA        430     472     457       433     381
 NIGERIA         428     483     429       854     934
 KUWAIT          407     235     344       200     142
 ALGERIA         303     259     283       400     466
 ANGOLA          256     253     257       356     319
 BRAZIL          215     237     283       282     225
 ECUADOR         199     201     183       134     167
 UNITED KINGDOM  143     204     166       233     178
 NETHERLANDS     121     84      109       128     116
 Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the
U.S. territories. 

 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by M.D. Golan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
