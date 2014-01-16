FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing Jan 30 on crude exports-sources
January 16, 2014

U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing Jan 30 on crude exports-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will hold a hearing on Jan. 30 on the implications of lifting the county’s crude oil export ban, sources said on Thursday.

Senator Ron Wyden, the chairman of the committee, disclosed the date during a meeting on Capitol Hill on Thursday, a senate aide said. An energy expert outside government also said the hearing will be held on Jan. 30.

Currently there is no major legislation to lift the ban. But some lawmakers including Lisa Murkowski, the top Republican senator on the committee, are urging President Barack Obama to use his executive powers to allow producers to export more crude to global markets as the United States undergoes an energy boom.

