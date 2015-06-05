FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. prompt oil's discount widens on oversupply concerns after OPEC
#Energy
June 5, 2015 / 6:48 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. prompt oil's discount widens on oversupply concerns after OPEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Oil for prompt delivery in the United States was at its widest discount on Friday to the next month as oversupply worries mounted after OPEC decided to pump without change to its quota, traders said.

U.S. crude’s front-month contract settled 43 cents lower than the second-month, for the biggest discount between the two contracts since May 27. The widening of the so-called “contango” is a sign of a fundamentally weakening market.

Crude’s biggest producers and shippers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed at a meeting in Vienna to stick to a policy of unconstrained output for another six months. The decision came despite warnings of a second lurch lower in prices, with members such as Iran looking to ramp up exports. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan)

