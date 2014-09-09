FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. promises fresh look at oil train dangers, acknowledges test flaws
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. promises fresh look at oil train dangers, acknowledges test flaws

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. studies of oil train dangers may have underestimated the perils of volatile vapor on the tracks and officials will use precision instruments for more thorough tests in the future, a Transportation Department official said on Tuesday.

Officials have warned since January that flammable gas might be wrongly moving with crude oil from North Dakota’s Bakken region but government studies have largely agreed with industry-funded reports that such fuel is fit to move in standard tank cars.

But previous studies were incomplete and future fuel samples will be drawn using a precision instrument known as a syringe cylinder that better detects flammable gas, said Timothy Butters of the Transportation Department’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

“PHMSA has purchased nine closed syringe-style cylinders and is collecting and sampling using these cylinders,” Butters told a panel of the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. (Writing by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.