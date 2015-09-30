FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House does not support Senate efforts to lift oil export ban
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 30, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

White House does not support Senate efforts to lift oil export ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The White House does not support efforts by the U.S. Senate to lift the ban on oil exports, despite provisions in the legislation allowing the president to halt exports if he deemed them not in the interests of national security, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The administration does not support efforts to move this bill,” White House spokesman Frank Benenati said.

Legislation that removes crude export restrictions is not needed, at this time, he added.

“Congress should be focusing on meeting America’s clean energy needs and our transition to a low-carbon economy,” Benenati said.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Roberta Rampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.