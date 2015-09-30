White House does not support Senate efforts to lift oil export ban

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The White House does not support efforts by the U.S. Senate to lift the ban on oil exports, despite provisions in the legislation allowing the president to halt exports if he deemed them not in the interests of national security, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The administration does not support efforts to move this bill,” White House spokesman Frank Benenati said.

Legislation that removes crude export restrictions is not needed, at this time, he added.

“Congress should be focusing on meeting America’s clean energy needs and our transition to a low-carbon economy,” Benenati said.