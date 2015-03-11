FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Norwegian Cruise Line CEO sues Virgin Group over cruise line
March 11, 2015 / 7:58 PM / 3 years ago

Former Norwegian Cruise Line CEO sues Virgin Group over cruise line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, March 11 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd sued Richard Branson’s Virgin Group in federal court in Miami for $300 million on Wednesday over plans by the British billionaire to launch his own luxury cruise line.

The lawsuit by Colin Veitch, who oversaw Norwegian from 2000 to 2008, claims that Virgin muscled him out of a joint venture to break into the industry with massive ships capable of carrying thousands of passengers and operating as floating resorts, according to court documents. (Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by David Adams and Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.