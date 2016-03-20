FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama arrives in Cuba for historic visit
March 20, 2016 / 8:23 PM / a year ago

Obama arrives in Cuba for historic visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA, March 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama arrived in Cuba on a historic visit on Sunday, opening a new chapter in U.S. engagement with the island’s Communist government after decades of animosity between the former Cold War foes.

Obama landed at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport aboard Air Force One, the iconic presidential jet with “United States of America” emblazoned across its fuselage, a sight almost unimaginable not long ago. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Daniel Trotta, Matt Spetalnick and Frank Jack Daniel)

