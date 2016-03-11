FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T, Starwood aim for Cuba deals by Obama's visit -source
March 11, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

AT&T, Starwood aim for Cuba deals by Obama's visit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - At least two major U.S. companies, AT&T Inc and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, are seeking to complete deals in Cuba by the time President Barack Obama visits Havana later this month, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The White House hopes Obama’s historic March 20-22 trip to the communist-ruled island, the first by a U.S. president in more than 80 years, will help advance Washington’s diplomatic opening with the former Cold War foe after decades of hostility.

U.S. officials had no immediate comment on the emerging business moves. AT&T and Starwood could be joined by other U.S. companies seeking to make inroads in the Cuban market. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Friday that Marriott International Inc was also working on a deal.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Tim Ahmann

