U.S. senators introduce bill to lift Cuba embargo

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Five Democratic and Republican U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday seeking to lift the half-century-old trade embargo against Cuba, nearly two months after President Barack Obama announced moves toward normalizing relations with the Communist-ruled island nation.

The legislation repeals provisions of previous laws that prevent Americans from doing business with Cuba, but does not repeal portions of laws addressing human rights or property claims against the Cuba government, the measure’s sponsors said.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Senators Jeff Flake and Mike Enzi, as well as Democrats Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Leahy and Richard Durbin. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)