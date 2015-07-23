U.S. lawmakers seek to ease Cuba travel, shipping rules

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic U.S. senators will introduce amendments to a Senate bill on Thursday that would end some major U.S. restrictions on travel and trade with Cuba, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The measures being put forward at the Senate Appropriations Committee, if approved, would be the first legislation to make it through any congressional committee to facilitate President Barack Obama’s push to normalize U.S. relations with Cuba. (Reporting and writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)