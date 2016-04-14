FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry: Carnival should not bar Cuban-Americans from cruises to Cuba
April 14, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Kerry: Carnival should not bar Cuban-Americans from cruises to Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday that Carnival Corp should not bar Cuban-Americans from cruises to Cuba.

“Carnival needs to not discriminate,” Kerry said in an interview with CNN Espanol and the Miami Herald.

Cuban-born Americans cannot visit the island by sea, due to a Cuban law that dates to the Cold War era, and therefore are barred from joining in Carnival’s sailings to the island, the Miami Herald has reported. People born in Cuba can, however, travel to the island by an airplane. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)

