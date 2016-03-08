U.S. to announce further easing of Cuba restrictions March 17 - sources

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s administration will announce further measures to ease travel and trade restrictions on March 17, ahead of his historic visit to Cuba later this month, U.S. congressional sources said on Tuesday.

Details were still being worked out, but the measures were likely to include changes to make it easier for individual Americans to visit Cuba if the qualify for 12 authorized “people-to-people” categories of travel, as well as easing of trade and banking rules, said the sources, who have been briefed on the matter by administration officials. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)