UPDATE 2-Rare U.S.-Cuba talks to explore resuming mail services

By Lesley Wroughton

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The United States and Cuba are exploring the possibility of resuming direct mail services between the two countries after a 50-year ban, U.S. officials with knowledge of the talks said on Monday.

Representatives from the U.S. State Department and United States Postal Service will meet with Cuban diplomats on Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington to discuss the issue, but the talks are technical in nature and do not indicate a change in U.S. policy toward Cuba, the officials said.

The postal talks do not represent a significant diplomatic breakthrough, analysts say. While the Cuban delegation is being led by its top diplomat in Washington, the United States is being represented by the director of international postal affairs at the U.S. Postal Service, a mid-level bureaucrat.

“Any time these two sides do anything people want to read an enormous amount into it,” said Dan Restrepo, the former director for Latin America at the National Security Council under President Barack Obama until last year. “But they really have found the most technical thing they can talk about.”

The meeting this week comes in the midst of a dispute between the two countries over the case of jailed U.S. contractor Alan Gross, who is serving a 15-year sentence in Cuba for installing Internet networks for Cuban Jews in a U.S. program Cuba considers subversive.

Gross’ arrest in late 2009 and sentencing in March 2011 stalled a brief period of thawing in U.S.-Cuba relations after Obama took office early in 2009.

Relations between the two countries have been frozen since soon after Cuba’s 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro.

Direct mail service between the United States and Cuba has been suspended since 1963. Despite the ban, letters and other mail still flow between the United States and the island nation 90 miles (145 km) away through other countries.

Talks to resume postal service between the two countries were last held in mid-September 2009 and were seen at the time as a sign of further thawing in U.S.-Cuba relations under the Obama administration, which had earlier relaxed restrictions on remittances and travel to the island for Cuban American exiles.

Resuming direct postal service is complicated by the lack of scheduled air service between Cuban and the United States. Current flights are operated under special charter licenses.

Obama also restarted talks on immigration in 2009 that were suspended by the Bush administration in 2004. But the immigration talks were broken off.

The last migration talks between the United States and Cuba were in January 2011 when officials met in Havana to discuss the implementation of the U.S.-Cuba Migration Accords, where the issue over Gross was raised.

The postal talks were condemned by some Cuban American leaders in Miami who oppose all efforts to normalize relations with Cuba until it ends its one-party communist-run system.

“The regime is once again manipulating the U.S. administration in this game,” said U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Cuban-American Republican from Miami and a staunch critic of closer ties with Cuba’s communist government. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Adams, Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)