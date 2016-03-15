FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Easing Cuba travel could pressure Havana on economic reforms -White House
March 15, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Easing Cuba travel could pressure Havana on economic reforms -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The easing of regulations on travel to Cuba by Americans could add pressure on the Cuban government to implement economic reforms, the White House said on Tuesday.

The new measures unveiled earlier on Tuesday by the U.S. Treasury Department ahead of an historic visit by President Barack Obama to Havana next week also ease limits on the use of U.S. dollars there.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest made the comment during a regular press briefing.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Alana Wise; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

