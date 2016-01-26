Effect of U.S. sanctions relief depends partly on Cuban action

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The practical impact of the latest round of U.S. sanctions relief for Cuba will depend in large part on action the Cuban government may take to liberalize its economy, U.S. officials told reporters on Tuesday.

“The impact of those will depend to a great extent on the steps that the Cuban government takes,” said an Obama administration official who asked not to be identified. The official said U.S. companies had raised issues including Cuban currency reform and allowing foreign companies to hire Cubans directly. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)