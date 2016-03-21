Western Union says to expand in Cuba

March 21 (Reuters) - Western Union Co said on Monday it would expand in Cuba, at a time when U.S. President Barack Obama started a historic Cuba tour as the two countries attempt to rebuild their bilateral relationship.

Cuba said last week it planned to remove a tax on dollars after Washington relaxed currency restrictions against the Communist-run island.

The U.S. government had said it would allow U.S. banks to process dollar transactions for Cuba as long as neither buyer nor seller are U.S. entities. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)