8 months ago
RPT-White House: Reversing U.S. opening to Cuba would be harmful
December 13, 2016 / 10:41 PM / 8 months ago

RPT-White House: Reversing U.S. opening to Cuba would be harmful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add dropped word to headline)

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it would be "very damaging" to both Cubans as well as the United States' standing in Latin America if the next administration reverses President Barack Obama's normalization of relations with Cuba.

"We're seeing real progress that is making life better for Cubans right now. Sustaining this policy will allow for further opening ... further U.S. business opportunities," Ben Rhodes, the U.S. deputy national security adviser, said in a call with reporters.

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to end Obama's detente with Cuba which includes the easing of some restrictions on travel, trade and finance. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Ayesha Rascoe, Matt Spetalnick; editing by G Crosse)

