U.S. warns Europe on deflation, says ECB policies may fall short

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday renewed a warning that Europe risks falling into a downward spiral of falling wages and prices, saying recent actions by the European Central Bank may not be enough to ward off deflation.

In a semiannual report to Congress, the U.S. Treasury Department said Berlin could do more to help Europe, namely by boosting the German economy.

“Europe faces the risk of a prolonged period of substantially below-target inflation or outright deflation,” the Treasury said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)