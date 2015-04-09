RPT-U.S. warns Europe against relying too much on exports

(Removes extraneous word “urgent” from headline)

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - The United States warned Europe on Thursday against relying too much on easy monetary policy and exports, urging policymakers to make more use of fiscal policy to lift the region’s economy out of the doldrums.

In a semiannual report to Congress, the U.S. Treasury Department noted that the European Central Bank was taking forceful measures to help the economy.

“Complementing these monetary measures with supportive national fiscal policies and appropriate structural reforms ... would avoid the risk that growth becomes excessively reliant on the external sector,” the Treasury said.

It noted that stronger demand growth within Germany was “absolutely essential,” a theme that is likely to figure prominently next week at meetings hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

Washington again called China’s currency “significantly undervalued,” but said Beijing appeared to be less heavy handed in its currency interventions, and had recently intervened to prop up the yuan’s value.

The semiannual report examines the economic and foreign exchange policies of major U.S. trading partners. It did not formally label any country a currency manipulator, and has not done so in any report since 1994. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov)