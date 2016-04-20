FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Harriet Tubman to be featured on U.S. $20 bill -Treasury spokesman
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Harriet Tubman to be featured on U.S. $20 bill -Treasury spokesman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Treasury confirmation)

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will announce on Wednesday that anti-slavery crusader Harriet Tubman will replace former President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, a spokesman said.

Tubman would be the first woman featured on the face of U.S. paper currency in more than a century.

Spokesman Rob Runyan declined in a phone interview on Wednesday to elaborate and said other details will be announced later in the day.

Alexander Hamilton, a U.S. founding father, will remain on the front of the $10 bill, Politico reported, citing unnamed sources. The online news outlet said changes would be made to the $5 bill to depict civil rights era leaders.

The Treasury Department said in June that it would feature a woman on the $10 bill.

The women last depicted on U.S. bills were Martha Washington, on the $1 silver certificate from 1891 to 1896, and Pocahontas, in a group photo on the $20 bill from 1865 to 1869. (Reporting by Megan Cassella and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.