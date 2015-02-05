FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew says wary of currency provisions in trade deals
February 5, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew says wary of currency provisions in trade deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Obama administration is wary of attaching currency provisions to trade agreements because this might take away some of the tools Washington currently uses to press its currency agenda, the Treasury Secretary said on Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew made the comments in an appearance before the Senate Finance Committee. He noted that Japan’s aggressive monetary easing does not meet the administration’s criteria for unfair currency policies. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

