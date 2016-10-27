Booz Allen says ex-FBI director conducting review after employee arrest

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton said on Thursday it had asked a former FBI director to conduct a review of the firm's security, personnel, and management processes and practices after the arrest of a former National Security Agency contractor employed by the firm charged with stealing classified information.

Robert Mueller's review began on Oct. 19, Booz Allen said in a statement.

Harold Thomas Martin was taken into custody in Maryland in August. Government lawyers said last week they would prosecute Martin under an espionage law, a move carrying far more severe penalties than previously announced charges. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)