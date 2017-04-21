Russian charged in Connecticut with operating Kelihos botnet

April 21 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury in Connecticut has returned an eight-count indictment charging a Russian national with operating the Kelihos botnet, a global network of tens of thousands of infected computers, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Peter Yuryevich Levashov, 36, was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury in Bridgeport and charged with causing intentional damage to a protected computer and wire fraud, among other counts, the department said in a statement.