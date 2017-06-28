WASHINGTON Leaders of the U.S. Senate
Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday they had reached an
agreement that would allow them to see memos written by former
FBI Director James Comey about his meetings with President
Donald Trump.
Comey's relationship with Trump has been central to ongoing
investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and
whether there was collusion between Trump associates and Moscow.
Lawmakers have raised questions about whether Trump fired Comey
on May 9 in order to interfere with the Russia probe.
Russia has denied such assertions. Trump, a Republican, has
dismissed them as sour grapes voiced by Democrats disappointed
by his victory and called them a "witch hunt."
"We have a commitment to get appropriate access to the Comey
memos," Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat, told
reporters at the Senate. "I'm pleased. I think it's critical
information that we have to have as part of our review process."
He said he expected to have the memos "soon."
Warner declined to say much about the progress of the
investigation or provide a timeline for when it might be
concluded. "I would have thought we would have been further
along, but I would never have expected the administration to
fire Jim Comey. You can't make this stuff up," he said.
When asked, he said he expected that Trump's son-in-law and
close adviser, Jared Kushner, would appear before the committee
as promised despite having recently hired a lawyer.
Politico first reported that Richard Burr, the committee's
Republican chairman, said the panel would be obtaining memos
Comey wrote documenting his conversations with Trump.
COMEY TESTIMONY
Comey testified to the intelligence committee this month
that he decided to keep detailed records because he felt so
uncomfortable after meetings with the president that he feared
Trump might lie about them.
The Russia investigations, by Department of Justice Special
Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees, have dogged
the first months of Trump's presidency and distracted from his
policy goals such as repealing President Barack Obama's
healthcare law.
Trump has also faced criticism from fellow Republicans as
well as Democrats over his administration's failure to do more
to investigate charges that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S.
election and concerns that it might do so again.
"Russia's our most dangerous adversary in the world today,
and if he continues to refuse to act, it's a dereliction of the
basic duty to defend the country," Nicholas Burns, an
undersecretary of state under Republican President George W.
Bush, testified to the Senate panel on Wednesday.
At a hearing last week that focused on the U.S. election, a
Homeland Security official testified that Russian hackers
targeted 21 U.S. state election systems in the 2016 presidential
race and that a small number were breached.
Warner said the panel had asked officials in 21 states to
release information about the hacking. "I do not see how
Americans are made safer when they do not know which state
elections systems Russia tried to hack," he said.
The probes have at times come up against Republican concerns
about leaks of classified information and unproven assertions by
Trump and others that Obama's administration improperly spied on
Trump associates.
On Wednesday, Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey
Graham asked the FBI and Justice Department for copies of
applications to the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Court for permission to conduct surveillance related to the
election, including any related to the FBI’s ongoing Russia
investigation.