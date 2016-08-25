FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russian man convicted of stealing credit card numbers in hacking scheme
August 25, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Russian man convicted of stealing credit card numbers in hacking scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A 32-year-old Russian was convicted on Thursday of 38 counts related to a hacking scheme that stole more than 2 million credit card numbers used for fraudulent purchases that cost financial institutions some $169 million, U.S. officials said.

Roman Valerevich Seleznev, also known as "Track2," was convicted of 10 counts of wire fraud, eight counts of intentional damage to a protected computer and other crimes after an eight day trial, the Justice Department said.

The conviction of Seleznev, of Vladivostok, followed a 10-year investigation by the U.S. Secret Service, the agency said in a statement.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
