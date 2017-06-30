By Jim Finkle
TORONTO, June 30 The U.S. Department of Homeland
Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation this week privately
warned American businesses about a hacking campaign targeting
the nuclear, energy and manufacturing sectors, according to a
report by the agencies.
Hackers used tainted "phishing" emails to "harvest
credentials" so they could gain access to networks of their
targets, the joint analysis report seen by Reuters late on
Friday said.
The report said that in some cases hackers succeeded in
compromising the networks of their targets, though it did not
identify specific victims.
Homeland Security and FBI officials could not immediately be
reached for comment on the report, which was dated June 28.
