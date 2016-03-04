Romania okays extradition of convicted hacker Guccifer to U.S.

BUCHAREST, March 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s top court approved a request by U.S. authorities to extradite a convicted hacker known as Guccifer for prosecution, a Bucharest-based prosecuting source told Reuters.

“The court approved an 18-month temporary extradition to America for the hacker. This follows a request made by U.S. authorities.”

Marcel Lazar Lehel, known by aliases including “Guccifer” and “Small Fume”, broke into the emails of former U.S. President George W. Bush’s family, entertainment figures and the head of the Romanian secret service.

He was sentenced by a Romanian court to four years in jail in 2014. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dominic Evans)