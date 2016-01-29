FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberty Reserve co-founder pleads guilty in U.S.
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 29, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Liberty Reserve co-founder pleads guilty in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The co-founder of Liberty Reserve pleaded guilty on Friday to a conspiracy charge, after U.S. prosecutors accused him of helping the digital currency company enable criminals worldwide to launder more than $6 billion.

On the eve of a trial scheduled to begin on Monday, Arthur Budovsky pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a money laundering conspiracy charge. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

“I knew what I did was illegal,” Budovsky told U.S. District Judge Denise Cote.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

