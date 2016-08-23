Reporters at New York Times, other U.S. media, hacked -CNN

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The FBI and other U.S. security agencies are investigating cyber breaches targeting reporters at the New York Times and other U.S. news organizations thought to have been carried out by hackers working for Russian intelligence, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

"Investigators so far believe that Russian intelligence is likely behind the attacks and that Russian hackers are targeting news organizations as part of a broader series of hacks that also have focused on Democratic Party organizations, the officials said," CNN said. It said the intrusions were detected in recent months. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)