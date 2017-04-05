The poll showed Americans were more reluctant to share
personal information than when the poll last asked the question
four years ago.
For instance, 75 percent of adults said they would not let
investigators tap into their Internet activity to help the U.S.
combat domestic terrorism. That's up from 67 percent who
answered the same way in June 2013.
But Americans were more evenly divided when asked whether
the government is conducting too much surveillance, showing that
while they are deeply concerned about their own privacy there
remains a pool of support for U.S. spying programs that can
sweep up personal information.
Congress is due to address questions about surveillance
later this year when it opens debate over whether to limit the
government's ability to conduct warrantless searches of American
data.
According to the March 11-20 survey, 32 percent said
intelligence agencies such as the FBI and National Security
Agency are conducting "as much surveillance as is necessary" and
7 percent said they wanted more surveillance. Another 37 percent
of adults said agencies are "conducting too much surveillance on
American citizens." The remaining 24 percent said they did not
know.
For a graphic of the poll results, click here: tmsnrt.rs/2nTXXRv
Later this year Congress must decide whether to reauthorize
a key section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that
expires on December 31. The section allows U.S. intelligence
agencies to collect vast amounts of communications from
foreigners, but often incidentally scoops up the communications
of Americans.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress have expressed
interest in limiting warrantless searches of such U.S. data, but
a White House official told Reuters last month the Trump
administration did not support changes.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English in
all 50 states. It surveyed 3,307 people, including 1,209
Republicans and 1,355 Democrats. The poll has a credibility
interval, a measure of accuracy, of 2 percentage points for the
entire group and 3 percentage points each for the Republicans
and Democrats.
The entire poll can be found here. [tmsnrt.rs/2mWiLZm
]
(Additional reporting by Chris Kahn in New York)