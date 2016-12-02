FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. presidential commission issues recommendations on cyber security
December 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. presidential commission issues recommendations on cyber security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. government and the private sector must cooperate to improve the security of digital networks, a U.S. presidential commission on cyber security recommended in a wide-ranging report issued on Friday.

The 100-page report by the commission created by President Barack Obama earlier this year also recommended that the president and the U.S. Congress accelerate the pace at which technology is updated in the federal sector and that the president appoint an ambassador for cyber security for efforts abroad. (Reporting by Joseph Menn; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

