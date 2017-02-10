(Corrects day in lead paragraph to Friday)
NEW YORK Feb 10 A Turkish hacker was sentenced
to eight years in a U.S. prison on Friday for his role as one
the masterminds behind three cyber attacks that enabled $55
million to be siphoned from automated teller machines globally.
Ercan Findikoglu, who went by the online nicknames "Segate,"
"Predator," and "Oreon," was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn after pleading guilty last March to
computer intrusion conspiracy and other charges.
Prosecutors said Findikoglu, 35, was a leader in one of the
most successful bank heists in history, which allowed for the
simultaneous withdrawal of tens of millions of dollars after
hackers infiltrated credit and debit card processing companies.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)