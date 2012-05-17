FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House cybersecurity official stepping down
May 17, 2012

White House cybersecurity official stepping down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - White House cybersecurity coordinator Howard Schmidt, who was instrumental in developing the administration’s legislative proposal on cybersecurity, will retire at the end of this month, the White House said on Thursday.

His departure comes as controversy grows over cybersecurity legislation, with the House of Representatives having approved a bill that the White House and key Senate Democrats see as not comprehensive enough.

Schmidt will be succeeded by Michael Daniel from the White House Office of Management and Budget where he has worked on cybersecurity and classified intelligence and defense program issues.

General Keith Alexander, head of U.S. Cyber Command, said of Daniel: “He understands the challenges that are facing our nation in cyberspace and the importance of moving forward with urgency to address the threats.” (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Jackie Frank)

