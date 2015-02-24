FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-FBI aware of 60 different cyber threat groups linked to nation-states
February 24, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-FBI aware of 60 different cyber threat groups linked to nation-states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix spelling of Evgeniy in third paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The FBI is aware of 60 different cyber threats groups linked to nation-states, a senior bureau official said on Tuesday.

Joseph Demarest, head of the FBI’s cyber crime division, also said the bureau learned within a month of Sony Pictures first report of a large-scale cyber attack that North Korea was behind it.

On Tuesday the FBI and State Department also announced a $3 million reward for information leading to arrest or conviction of Russian Evgeniy Bogachev, who is charged in the United States with running a computer attack network called GameOver Zeus that allegedly stole more than $100 million from online bank accounts.

FBI officials said the $3 million reward for Bogachev, who is believed to be in Russia, is the highest offered in a U.S. cyber crime case. (Reporting and writing by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
