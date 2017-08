Oct 21 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury in California has indicted a Russian man for hacking computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Yevgeniy Nikulin was arrested on Oct. 5 by officials in the Czech Republic and he remains in custody in Prague, the Justice Department said in a news release. He was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury in Oakland, California. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)