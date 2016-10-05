FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Maryland man charged with theft of classified government material
October 5, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Maryland man charged with theft of classified government material

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In 2nd paragraph, removes name of Justice Dept official and corrects source for Martin's employer to the New York Times)

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department charged a Maryland man with theft of classified government material, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday.

The Justice Department identified the man as Harold Thomas Martin, 51, and said he worked as a government contractor. The New York Times said he worked for Booz Allen Hamilton, the same consulting firm that employed Edward Snowden when he revealed the collection of metadata by the National Security Agency.

Six documents investigators found in Martin's possession allegedly contained sensitive intelligence and were produced by a U.S. government agency in 2014.

"These six documents were produced through sensitive government sources, methods, and capabilities, which are critical to a wide variety of national security issues," the complaint said.

Martin had a top secret national security clearance and the ability to access U.S. government property that was not permitted to leave its authorized location, according to the criminal complaint.

Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jim Finkle and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrea Ricci

