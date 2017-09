WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The FBI and the Secret Service are investigating reports that CIA Director John Brennan’s personal email had been hacked, although no classified information had been accessed, CNN said.

The New York Post reported on Monday that a high school student claimed to hack into Brennan’s private email account.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)