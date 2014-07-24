FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Senior U.S. Homeland Security cyber official Larry Zelvin to retire
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 24, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Senior U.S. Homeland Security cyber official Larry Zelvin to retire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects 4th paragraph to show that NCCIC is in Virginia, not Maryland)

BOSTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Larry Zelvin, the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s center for countering cyber threats, is retiring next month after a government career of nearly 30 years during which he advised U.S. businesses on fighting hostile hackers.

Zelvin helped coordinate efforts to advise U.S. banks as they responded to denial of service attacks believed to have originated from Iran, which disrupted their websites in recent years.

He also assisted U.S. retailers looking to prevent cyber attacks on their point of sales systems after last year’s unprecedented breach at Target Corp.

A spokesman said a successor has not been named to run the agency’s National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) in suburban Virginia, which helps government agencies and private firms identify and respond to cyber attacks.

Zelvin is moving to New York with his family, according to a department official. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.