FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate approves major cybersecurity bill
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 27, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate approves major cybersecurity bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate easily passed legislation on Tuesday aimed at bolstering the country’s cyber defenses, advancing the first serious attempt in Congress to combat crippling computer hacks that have felled a growing number of businesses and government agencies in recent years.

The bill, which would expand liability protections to companies that choose to voluntarily share cyber-threat data with the government, must be reconciled with two similar information-sharing measures that passed the House of Representatives earlier this year.

The White House announced support last week for the Senate bill, although it stated a desire for some revisions before it lands on President Barack Obama’s desk.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.